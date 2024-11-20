ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) to Issue $0.19 Interim Dividend

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.189 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Commodities and Life Sciences. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies.

