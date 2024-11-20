Altman Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 66,873 Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 66,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,000. Franklin FTSE India ETF comprises 1.2% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of Franklin FTSE India ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLIN. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

FLIN stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52.

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

