Altman Advisors Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,043 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 90,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 86,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 351.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,355,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,204 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 3,594.0% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 157,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 152,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:MFG opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.38. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

