Altman Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,484 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 93.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 709.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $1,273,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,922.13. The trade was a 38.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,811,480.90. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,530 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPE stock opened at $177.27 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $190.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.32 and a 200 day moving average of $135.83.

EXPE has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.88.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

