Altman Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 49.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $176.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.47 and a 200-day moving average of $180.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The firm has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.