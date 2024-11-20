Altman Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Altman Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,596 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 93.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 526,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 254,596 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 60,003 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,832 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the second quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at $315,000.

EFR opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.92. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

