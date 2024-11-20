Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $197.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.77.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.15. 11,109,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,424,750. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $215.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,011,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,093,896. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

