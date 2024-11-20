AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.18 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 249.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,122.75. The trade was a 21.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.