AMG National Trust Bank Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 197,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

