AMG National Trust Bank Sells 254 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $69,000. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 19.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 6,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $400.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.69. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $420.47. The firm has a market cap of $109.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

