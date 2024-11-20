AMG National Trust Bank Sells 37 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,079,000 after acquiring an additional 73,634 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,676,000 after buying an additional 24,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,398,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,837,000 after buying an additional 70,556 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,981,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $881,380,000 after buying an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,483,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $659,893,000 after acquiring an additional 197,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $538.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.63, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $304.50 and a one year high of $544.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. This represents a 93.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,166.97. This trade represents a 42.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,178 shares of company stock worth $45,897,071. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research set a $535.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.61.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

