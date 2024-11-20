AMG National Trust Bank Sells 978 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Veralto were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Veralto by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Veralto by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Veralto by 4.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Veralto by 2.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Veralto by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.27.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $77,388.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,601.83. This trade represents a 6.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,514,381.08. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,639 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,803. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $103.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $70.47 and a one year high of $115.00. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.26.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 52.85%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Veralto’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

