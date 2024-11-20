Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Amgen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 381,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.6% during the third quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 2,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock opened at $279.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.43. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.52 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.57.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

