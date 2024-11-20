Amigo (LON:AMGO) Stock Price Down 8.5% – Here’s What Happened

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). 5,778,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 4,415,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.71 ($0.01).

Amigo Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92.

About Amigo

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

