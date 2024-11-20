Analysts Set AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Price Target at $110.83

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.83.

AER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 89.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in AerCap by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AerCap during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AER stock opened at $95.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.37 and a 200 day moving average of $93.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

