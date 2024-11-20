Analyzing OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) & Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE)

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 1.40% 35.04% 12.09% Greenidge Generation -20.09% N/A -18.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OppFi and Greenidge Generation”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $523.16 million 1.17 -$1.00 million $0.16 44.47 Greenidge Generation $70.39 million 0.42 -$29.51 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation.

OppFi has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.17, indicating that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.0% of OppFi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OppFi and Greenidge Generation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 0 2 0 3.00 Greenidge Generation 0 0 1 0 3.00

OppFi currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.64%. Greenidge Generation has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.67%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than OppFi.

Summary

OppFi beats Greenidge Generation on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate capacity power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

