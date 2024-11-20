Analyzing United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) and BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX)

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) and BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Parcel Service and BingEx”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Parcel Service $90.96 billion 1.25 $6.71 billion $6.62 20.12 BingEx $4.69 billion 0.13 N/A N/A N/A

United Parcel Service has higher revenue and earnings than BingEx.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parcel Service 6.25% 37.38% 9.23% BingEx N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares United Parcel Service and BingEx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for United Parcel Service and BingEx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parcel Service 2 8 11 2 2.57 BingEx 0 0 0 0 0.00

United Parcel Service currently has a consensus target price of $151.52, indicating a potential upside of 13.76%. Given United Parcel Service’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe United Parcel Service is more favorable than BingEx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.3% of United Parcel Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of United Parcel Service shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Parcel Service beats BingEx on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States. The International Package segment provides guaranteed day and time-definite international shipping services comprising guaranteed time-definite express options in Europe, Asia, the Indian sub-continent, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, and Latin America. The company also offers international air and ocean freight forwarding, post-sales, and mail and consulting services. In addition, it provides truckload and customs brokerage services; supply chain solutions to the healthcare and life sciences industries; fulfillment and transportation management services; and integrated supply chain and shipment insurance solutions. United Parcel Service, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About BingEx

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

