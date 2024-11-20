Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Shares Down 4.1% – Here’s Why

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 34.40 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.45). 265,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 67,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.47).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 57 ($0.72) target price on shares of Angling Direct in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,775.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 36.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 36.87.

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, buckets and riddles, carp essentials, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

