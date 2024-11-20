Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Buys Shares of 225,719 REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 225,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,000. REV Group accounts for approximately 2.8% of Anthracite Investment Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. owned 0.43% of REV Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in REV Group by 56.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,134,000 after buying an additional 1,698,502 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in REV Group by 73.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter worth about $1,492,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 854.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 117,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

REVG stock opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.59.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.70 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.77%.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

