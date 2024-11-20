Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. cut its holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the quarter. Daktronics makes up about 1.4% of Anthracite Investment Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Daktronics worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Daktronics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 226,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Daktronics by 31.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 46,104 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Daktronics in the third quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Daktronics in the third quarter worth about $281,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Daktronics

In other Daktronics news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $322,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,398.94. This represents a 22.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $204,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,200. This represents a 86.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $703.24 million, a P/E ratio of 189.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $226.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.84 million. Daktronics had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAKT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Singular Research raised shares of Daktronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Daktronics Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

