Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,304 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.68% of RealReal worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of REAL opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $4.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REAL. Northland Securities initiated coverage on RealReal in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk raised RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on REAL

Insider Buying and Selling at RealReal

In other RealReal news, Director Karen Katz sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,408.62. This trade represents a 14.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RealReal Profile

(Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.