Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Invests $1.69 Million in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 63.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.78, for a total transaction of $76,932.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,674.76. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $146,485.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,403,882.40. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,841. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.33.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $246.62 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.42 and a 12 month high of $267.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

