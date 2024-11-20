Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Reduces Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. reduced its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,376 shares during the quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth $46,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.10 and a beta of 1.82.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKNG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DraftKings from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.85.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $26,544,290.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,581.92. This trade represents a 82.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 820,536 shares of company stock worth $32,916,465 over the last three months. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

