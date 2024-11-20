Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Stock Price Down 24% – Here’s What Happened

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) was down 24% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 120,484 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,333% from the average daily volume of 8,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.80, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.86.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
