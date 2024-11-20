Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 885,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after buying an additional 38,559 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,338,000 after acquiring an additional 63,999 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 45,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,523 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 32.5% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 52,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 681,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after buying an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 300,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,204. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.45 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 53.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.