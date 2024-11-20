Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.92, but opened at $4.08. Aris Mining shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 34,180 shares traded.

Aris Mining Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $705.94 million, a P/E ratio of -207.25 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aris Mining by 127.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,338,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 751,046 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Aris Mining by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,932,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422,597 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aris Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aris Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Aris Mining by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 435,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

