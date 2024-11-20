Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Stock Price Down 9.7% – Should You Sell?

Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Approximately 100,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 808,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

Ascent Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.79.

About Ascent Resources

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

