Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ASH has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $76.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88. Ashland has a 1-year low of $75.48 and a 1-year high of $102.50.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). Ashland had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $522.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ashland will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.36%.

In related news, SVP Robin E. Lampkin sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $67,617.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,585.70. This trade represents a 23.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 2.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Ashland by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland by 5.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

