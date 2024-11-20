Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 472,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $75,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 14.1% in the first quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd now owns 40,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Atlassian from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities upgraded Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Atlassian from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.21.

Atlassian Trading Up 3.8 %

TEAM opened at $247.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.98 and a beta of 0.71. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,082.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,131,381.48. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,120. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,248 shares of company stock worth $46,207,176 in the last ninety days. 38.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

