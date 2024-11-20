AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AT&T by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 72.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 323,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 135,603 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 52,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 313.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 693,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after buying an additional 525,440 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $163.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 90.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

