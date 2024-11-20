Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,459 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 246,335 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE MHD opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $12.96.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
