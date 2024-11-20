Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,913 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 770.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,552,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684,499 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 120.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,379,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,095,000 after buying an additional 1,299,025 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 130.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,084,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,325,000 after buying an additional 1,179,823 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1,765.0% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 932,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,122,000 after acquiring an additional 882,505 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 725.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 907,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,444,000 after acquiring an additional 797,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $69.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.00 and its 200 day moving average is $59.47. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

