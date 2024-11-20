Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $513,000 Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 32.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Celestica by 2.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Celestica by 26.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Celestica by 4.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Celestica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.10.

NYSE CLS opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $87.99.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Celestica had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

