Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,622,000 after purchasing an additional 76,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $604,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.89, for a total value of $145,230.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,816.73. The trade was a 2.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 93.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,178 shares of company stock worth $45,897,071. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $538.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $501.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.69. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.50 and a 1-year high of $544.38. The firm has a market cap of $191.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research set a $535.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.61.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

