Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 75 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 13,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.52.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $188.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.72 and its 200 day moving average is $148.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $191.77. The stock has a market cap of $523.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

