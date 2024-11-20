B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $6.44 Million in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. FWG Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% during the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 56,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $244.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.20. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.39 and a 1-year high of $262.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $24,806,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,718,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,372,030,892.46. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,250. This represents a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 578,355 shares of company stock valued at $142,728,965. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ecolab from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.87.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

