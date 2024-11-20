B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $6.79 Million in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 33.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $201.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.89. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $164.22 and a 1-year high of $225.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

In other Ferguson news, SVP Garland Williams sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $224,963.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,696.04. The trade was a 37.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Victoria Morrissey sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $295,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,246. The trade was a 22.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,313 shares of company stock worth $2,477,901. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.38.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

