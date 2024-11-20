B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $8.16 Million in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 40.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Equinix by 17.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total value of $76,352.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,862,689.59. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,334.14. This represents a 9.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,754 shares of company stock worth $11,666,756. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $945.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $923.00 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $684.14 and a one year high of $943.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $888.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $821.59.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.65%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.