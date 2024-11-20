B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned approximately 0.12% of Boot Barn as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at $32,779,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 7.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 66,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOOT. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum lowered Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Williams Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Boot Barn Price Performance

BOOT opened at $132.81 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $169.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.29.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

