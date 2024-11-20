B. Riley Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Alcoa

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alcoa in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.02. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Argus upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Alcoa from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of AA stock opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average is $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -25.89, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.42. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $46.55.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.73%.

Insider Transactions at Alcoa

In other news, EVP Renato Bacchi sold 23,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $1,009,335.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,935.93. This trade represents a 29.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 105,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Alcoa by 55.9% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 12,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Alcoa by 1,501.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,067,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,869,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 32,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

