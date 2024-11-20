Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Stock

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.30.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $167.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.97. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.