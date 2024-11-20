BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Insider Sells $102,950.00 in Stock

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) insider Jay D. Richards sold 2,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $102,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,410.66. The trade was a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKU traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,508. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.33.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. BankUnited had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price target on BankUnited from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised BankUnited from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 307.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 17.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

