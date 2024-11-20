Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 41,615 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 426.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,615 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 244.4% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 374.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $82.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.80. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $86.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 43.95%.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MetLife

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.