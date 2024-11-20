Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 987 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $871,691,000 after buying an additional 368,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after acquiring an additional 110,342 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 800,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,125,000 after buying an additional 37,071 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 679,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,745,000 after acquiring an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,002,000 after buying an additional 162,533 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Melius Research started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $325.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.82.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 70.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $272.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $193.73 and a twelve month high of $307.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.45 and its 200 day moving average is $275.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

