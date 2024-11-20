Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $173.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $128.05 and a 52 week high of $177.51.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.