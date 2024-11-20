Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,032 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 63.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 20.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SE. Benchmark raised their price target on SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Dbs Bank raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.21.

SEA Stock Performance

SE stock opened at $113.68 on Wednesday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $117.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 757.87 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.29 and its 200-day moving average is $80.19.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.