Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 1,114 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,630.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $211.80 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $165.49 and a one year high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.77.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total value of $676,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,423.52. This represents a 28.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,975 shares of company stock valued at $10,062,478. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

