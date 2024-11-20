Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,916 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,462 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12.6% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $139,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 476.3% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,485.14. The trade was a 20.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.66, for a total value of $425,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,928,186.66. This represents a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,634 shares of company stock worth $4,217,635 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $299.63 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $241.29 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

