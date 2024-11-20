Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,084 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IR. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 196.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $246,620.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,510.40. This represents a 17.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,571.71. The trade was a 54.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IR stock opened at $102.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.46 and a 12-month high of $105.63.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.90%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

