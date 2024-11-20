Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 33.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCOM. Citigroup raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 322.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 72.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

